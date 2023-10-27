Bears rookie WR Tyler Scott hoping to exploit Chargers' weak pass defense

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chargers' league-worst pass defense could be good news for rookie Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott, who's been getting more gameday opportunities the past couple weeks.Scott, a converted running back, really has only been playing receiver for 3 years. How is the rookie wide receiver adjusting to life in the NFL?'It's different things on and off the field for sure.

'Just getting those live reps, with the jitters, the emotions, all those things continues to help improve my game, and as I go each week, I can look up at defenses now and see, okay, what are they doing, look at tendencies, things of that nature. Even the playbook, for me, that was something that was huge, just me learning the playbook coming in, and now being more established, being confident, and knowing what I'm doing.

