Bear strolls into convenience store and steals pack of gummy bears

A black bear strolled into a Vancouver convenience store on Monday and made off with, what else? A pack of gummy bears.Suspected poacher accused of killing bear, two cubs in Coloradosniffing around inside a Vancouver convenience store — and making off with, of all things, a pack of gummy bears.

“Then this little bugger has the nerve to sit at the end of my driveway, look at me and eat it,” Jay deGoesbriand, who owns Tiptons Gas Bar,DeGoesbriand had finished sweeping up inside the shop around 6:30 a.m. on Monday and was sipping his morning coffee when he spotted the black bear strolling into the shop.

He said the furry critter sniffed around a bit before he made his selection, then wandered outside for a quick snack. “That’s definitely a first for me,” he told the outlet. “He wasn’t aggressive at all. He didn’t knock anything over. He never even looked at me. It was pretty weird.”A hungry black bear strolled into Tipton Gas Bar in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday and made off with a 75-cent pack of gummy bears — then chomped down the sweets outside in the driveway while the shocked shopkeeper looked on. headtopics.com

According to the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service, there were more than 6,000 bear complaints in August alone, nearly double the 3,500 sightings in August 2022. Bears typically forage around for food to gain weight before their hibernation, although it’s unlikely this shoplifting bear will be stuffed after a measly 75-cent pack of gummy bears.

Meanwhile, Jay deGoesbriand said the Monday morning heist wasn’t the last time he spotted the sticky-pawed thief, who returned to his store on Tuesday. headtopics.com

