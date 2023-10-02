Bear seen roaming Uvalde has been captured, relocated

Pct. 6 Uvalde County Constablesaid the bear was captured by Texas Game Wardens on Friday evening.In a Facebook post, Zamora said the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will relocate the bear to a safer and less populated area.Daniel Rodriguezthanked the community and the Texas Game Wardens for their assistance in capturing the bear.

In a Facebook post, Zamora said the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will relocate the bear to a safer and less populated area.Daniel Rodriguez thanked the community and the Texas Game Wardens for their assistance in capturing the bear.

No injuries were reported and while the bear was seen on video running through streets, bears are normally shy, according to TPWD.are typically not aggressive to humans. People or hunters should never approach a bear. If you encounter a bear, you should talk in a calm manner, back away slowly and not make eye contact.“If a bear approaches you, stand your ground and raise your arms, backpack or jacket to appear larger. Yell at the bear to scare it off,”

. “If attacked, fight back aggressively with anything available. Let the bear know you are not easy prey. DO NOT PLAY DEAD!” To report a bear encounter, call TPWD at 1-800-792-1112 or the regional TPWD office. headtopics.com

UVALDE, Texas – A black bear who was spotted roaming in Uvalde County has finally been captured, thanks to the Uvalde Texas Game Wardens.According to Constable

For more information on black bears, which are listed as threatened in Texas and the U.S., click