Bear brings down deer lawn ornament in Massachusetts backyard

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskBear tackles fake deer:
A black bear was filmed knocking down a lawn ornament statue of a deer and dragging it toward a nearby forest.Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskEAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A black bear prowling through a Massachusetts neighborhood decided to challenge a lawn ornament of a deer in a resident’s front yard.
The deer lost, but so did the bear, who was deprived of a seemingly easy meal., the bear was roaming in a yard in East Bridgewater, located about 33 miles south of downtown Boston. At first, the bear can be seen looking at a statue of a small bear, but then focuses on a bigger target -- a fake deer.
A bear was on the prowl in East Bridgewater, taking down this buck in a viewer's backyard.
⚠️No actual deer were harmed in the making of this video. ⚠️