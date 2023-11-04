Beach Escape and Birding Bonanza: Find Both on Colombia's Caribbean Coast

The bird in the hand is better than two in the bush hasn't been to the cloud forests of Colombia's Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains. As the 7 a.m. light breaks through the canopy near the town of Minca, I spy a keel-billed toucan croaking from a mossy pine tree. A flowerpecker darts around a giant fern, and a pair of military macaws fly in formation overhead. About a dozen species of amethyst, emerald and sapphire hummingbirds hover like bejeweled drones over a marmalade bush

. The Caribbean Sea glistens far below us. My local guide Cristian and I are standing in the driveway of Mountain House, one of many new bird-focused lodges that have popped up in the country in recent years. In just 30 minutes, we've already seen more than 20 species, most of them "lifers" to me—i.e., birds spotted for the first time

United States Headlines Read more: WSJ »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WSJ: Birding in Colombia: A Beach Escape and Bird Bonanza on Colombia’s Caribbean CoastFor birders, there’s no place like northern Colombia, where it can feel like rare and beautiful birds seek you out, not the other way around.

Source: WSJ | Read more »

PHYSORG_COM: How salt from the Caribbean affects our climateThe distribution of salt by ocean currents plays a crucial role in regulating the global climate.

Source: physorg_com | Read more »

ACCUWEATHER: Caribbean tropical rainstorm to bring dangerous conditions to Central AmericaA batch of showers and thunderstorms has evolved into a tropical rainstorm that will roll into a portion of Central America this weekend with the likelihood of heavy rain and the potential for dangerous mudslides and flash flooding, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The system began as a tropical wave that traveled westward from the coast of...

Source: accuweather | Read more »

SCİENCEDAİLY: How salt from the Caribbean affects our climatePast cold periods such as the Little Ice Age were associated with reduced strength of North Atlantic currents and increased surface salinity in the Caribbean. This was accompanied by disturbances in the distribution of salt to the north leading to longer, stronger cooling phases in the northern hemisphere.

Source: ScienceDaily | Read more »

INVESTİNGCOM: IDB chief Goldfajn sees Latin America, Caribbean poised for stronger growthIDB chief Goldfajn sees Latin America, Caribbean poised for stronger growth

Source: Investingcom | Read more »

WOKVNEWS: Talking the Tropics With Mike: Caribbean tropical disturbance soon to move over Central AmericaAn overview of what's going on in the tropics....

Source: WOKVNews | Read more »