Beach City Council Opposes Closure of Elementary Schools

around yards across all three beach cities as the Duval County School board considers a plan to close several schools.

“We live right around the corner," said Sharp."To have it changed, uprooted, it’s very different than what I’ve known growing up out here.”1 – Merging Seabreeze and its more than 500 students into San Pablo Elementary.“You’re going to combine those to make 1000 K-5? I mean, it’s just too many students in one school I think," said San Pablo Elementary Parent Jake Woods.

Duval County Schools is considering the consolidation plan due to increased construction costs and revenue sharing with charter schools.

