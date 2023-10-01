BBVA to Launch $1.1 Bln Buyback After ECB Approval

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is launching a share buyback program of up to 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) after it received authorization from the European Central Bank.The Spanish bank said Monday that the buyback program, under which it intends to repurchase up to 564.6 million shares, will start Monday and end no later than September 2024.

The Spanish bank said Monday that the buyback program, under which it intends to repurchase up to 564.6 million shares, will start Monday and end no later than September 2024. BBVA said in July it had requested ECB authorization to launch a buyback program alongside its second-quarter results.

