Baz Luhrmann will debut Faraway Downs, a six-part series that serves as a kind of epic, serial director's cut of Australia, will close out the SXSW Sydney Screen Festival later this month.

Faraway Downs will premiere at the closing night of the SXSW Sydney Screen Festival on October 21, with Luhrmann in attendance. The series (like the movie) stars Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, and Ben Mendelsohn. Faraway Downs will follow up the convention premiere with a simultaneous launch on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories on November 26.

"I was inspired to re-approach my film Australia to create Faraway Downs because of the way episodic storytelling has been reinvigorated by the streaming world," Lurmann said in a statement."With over 2 million feet of film from the original piece, my team and I were able to revisit anew the central themes of the work. headtopics.com

Australia centered on Sarah Ashley (Kidman), a British Lady who, with the world about to be plunged into World War II, inherits an Australian cattle ranch and travels to inspect it. There she meets a local man (Jackman) and follows him on a cattle drive across hundreds of miles of harsh outback terrain.

