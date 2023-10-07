Baywatch (2017) | ScreenRant

Based on the popular television series of the same name Baywatch follows beach lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne"The Rock" Johnson) as he trains over-confident disgraced Olympic Athlete Matt Brody (Zac Efron) to join his team.

Jason Momoa reveals he won't allow his teenage kids to watch his early career roles, namely Baywatch: Hawaii and Game of Thrones, amongst others.In a recent interview, original Baywatch actress Carmen Electra states that she is open to a possible reboot of the television classic.

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Bitcoin Hodler Growth Comparable to 2017 Cycle, Will BTC 10x in Next Bull Run?Crypto Blog

2 Ohio men sentenced in the killing of a Michigan woman in 2017A couple of Ohio men have been sentenced in the killing of Egypt Covington, a 27-year-old Michigan woman who was shot in the head. Covington was found dead in her home.

Minnesota United FC dismiss Adrian Heath, only coach in team history since 2017Minnesota United FC has dismissed Adrian Heath, the only head coach in the MLS team's history. Heath was hired in November 2016 before starting MLS play the next year. The Loons are 9-12-11 and in 12th place in the Western Conference. Heath led the Loons to four playoff appearances and reached the Western Conference finals in 2020. Assistant coach Sean McCauley will serve as interim coach for the final two regular-season games.

Grace Heinlein | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Shane Redding | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Peacock | ScreenRantFind all the latest Peacock show and movie news, rumors, lists and features here on Screen Rant.