Bayou Rises as Louisiana Swamps Other States in National GOP Influence

Louisiana Republicans’ influence and scope are quickly rising on the state and national level in light of House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) ascension to the speakership on Wednesday, and with Gov. Elect Jeff Landry’s (R-LA) stunning win in a deep primary field earlier this month.

WATCH — “That Has a Nice Ring to It!” Steve Scalise Jokes with New Speaker Mike Johnson After Being Sworn In:I want to tell all my colleagues here what I told the Republicans in that room last night; I don’t believe there are any coincidences in a matter like this. I believe that Scripture, the Bible, is very clear that God is the one that raises up those in authority.

Johnson’s securing of the Speaker’s gavel comes on the heels of a major victory for Landry in the gubernatorial primary on October 14, where heBoth men were backed by former President Donald Trump in their respective endeavors, and Landry congratulated Johnson in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. headtopics.com

“With governor-elect Jeff Landry’s recent landmark victory, the continued strong leadership of Steve Scalise, and now the unanimous election of Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House, it’s clear the Louisiana delegation represents not only the conservative position of Louisianans but also represents the values and beliefs of hardworking Americans across our country,” Letlow said.

Republican governor. That’s great news for the state of Louisiana,” Ziegler said. “You have the majority leader with Steve Scalise, and now you have speaker Johnson coming in. I mean, Louisiana is really out there on the Republican or conservative side aggressively, and it’s only going to benefit that state, but I love seeing it. headtopics.com

Grassroots conservative activist Debbie Dooley, a Washington Parish, Louisiana, native who cofounded the Atlanta Chapter of the Tea Party movement, offered her thoughts to Breitbart News on Johnson’s sweeping victory and what it signals about Louisiana’s growing conservative movement.“I’m exceptionally proud of the fact that he is from Louisiana. I mean, let’s be honest, Louisiana is MAGA country,” Dooley said.

