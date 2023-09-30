Baylor overcomes 28-point deficit, miraculously beats UCF 36-35 with huge second-half comeback

Already 1-3 to start the year, things were looking extremely bleak for Baylor on Saturday on the road against UCF. That deficit grew to 35-7 by the midway point of the third quarter, but then the improbable happened. Baylor somehow managed to storm all the way back to win 36-35 by scoring the game’s final 29 points.
The winning score was a 25-yard field goal by Isaiah Hankins with 1:21 to play. And on the ensuing drive, Baylor got the game-winning stop after allowing one of the wildest fourth-down conversions you will ever see.
