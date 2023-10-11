Baylan Skoll & Shin Hati Stand Ready For Battle In Stunning Star Wars Art

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT An impressive piece of Star Wars fan art depicts the Ahsoka show’s Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati as battle-hardened warriors. Ahsoka has come to an end, but there are still plenty of mysteries left to unravel, including the history between the late Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll and Ivanna Sakhno’s Shin Hati.

As two of Ahsoka’s main antagonists, they make a compelling pair. Artist Jake Bartok on X (formerly Twitter) has captured exactly why Baylan and Shin are such intriguing new characters with a stunning piece of fan art that depicts the two Dark Jedi in a stance that can only mean they’re ready for battle.

With their unique orange lightsabers at the ready and their trademark steadfast gazes, the artist has succeeded at depicting both Baylan and Shin’s singular focus on finding Peridea and defeating Ahsoka and her friends. headtopics.com

Shin, equally, has plenty of story left to tell. Not only would it be interesting to see her history with her master, but Ahsoka episode 7 hinted at a possible redemption arc for Shin when Ahsoka offered the brash Dark Jedi apprentice her help.

Read more:

screenrant »

10 Unanswered Questions About Baylan & Shin After Ahsoka's FinaleBaylan Skoll and Shin Hati are easily some of Ahsoka's most interesting characters, but many questions about them remain unanswered after the finale.

It’s a Shame We Won’t Get More of Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll in Star WarsRegardless of what happens to Baylan Skoll in the future, it will be hard to fill the shoes of Ray Stevenson and his performance on Ahsoka.

SBF’s Lawyers Could Be Annoying the Judge | How Might That Impact the Trial?Laura Shin is a crypto journalist, host of the Unchained podcast, and author of “The Cryptopians: Idealism, Greed, Lies, and the Making of the First Big Cryptocurrency Craze” (Public Affairs, 2022).

Car is broken into with a remote controlA man’s care is broken into with a remote control that could have been illegally bought. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News on Oct. 10, 2023.

Hamas' attack on Israel prompts South Korea to consider pausing military agreement with North KoreaSouth Korea’s new defense minister says he would push to suspend a 2018 military agreement with North Korea on reducing tensions between the rivals, insisting that it hampers the South’s surveillance activities along their heavily armed border when the North’s nuclear threats are increasing. South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-shik cited the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants to stress the importance of strengthening monitoring on the North. The agreement, reached during a brief per

My Time At Sandrock Receives All-New Overview TrailerAs the My Time at Sandrock's release date approaches, this Gameplay Overview Trailer shows you a complete look at the fun, adventures, progression and beautiful connections you can make in this wholesome sandbox RPG! 00:00 - Intro 00:27 - Build, customize, revive Sandrock 01:53 - Explore, fight, loot 03:25 - Meet, befriend, love! 04:44 - Collector's Edition My Time at Sandrock releases November 2 on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Bilibili and WeGame on September 26. S