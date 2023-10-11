Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano out for several weeks with a hamstring injury

Bayern’s Leroy Sane, right, celebrates with team mate Bayern’s Dayot Upamecano after scoring his side’s second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Oct. 8, 2023.

Bayern said Wednesday that a scan determined the extent of Upamecano’s injury after he had to go off toward the end of the team’s 3-0 win over Freiburg on Sunday, and that it puts “him out of action for the time being.

The French defender is likely to miss games against Mainz, Galatasaray, Darmstadt and Saarbrücken. He could be ready for the Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund on Nov. 4. De Ligt, who has been out since early September with a knee injury, started running exercises Tuesday. Gnabry, who fractured his arm in the German Cup win at Preussen Muenster on Sept. 26, started running in training on Wednesday with a cast on his arm. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

The Harmonization Of European Digital Healthcare Is A Massive Opportunity For Businesses And PatientsFounder and CTO at Kranus Health — a leader in virtual care in Urology based in Munich, Germany. Read Nikolay Dimolarov's full executive profile here.

UAW Strike is costliest auto industry labor dispute this century after three weeks of negotiationsSuppliers are also starting to suffer from the strike as workers walk off the line, impacting both assembly plants and the parts and components facilities that feed them.

Where heat could become ‘unlivable’ for weeks or months at a timeTemperatures will - for longer stretches - surpass a threshold that even young and healthy people could struggle to survive as the planet warms, according to research published Monday.

Football group and conference rankings through Week 6: Two weeks until the cutoffGet the latest New Jersey high school sports news, rankings, schedules, stats, scores, results & athletes info for high school football, soccer, wrestling, basketball, baseball, softball, lacrosse and more at nj.com.

Sources - Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch could miss 4-6 weeks - ESPNCowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is looking at a 4-6 week absence because of a neck strain suffered in Sunday's loss, sources told ESPN.

10 Buyers Pick Hottest Spring 2024 Accessories Seen at Fashion WeeksThe Row’s spa slippers and jelly shoes, Prada’s satin kitten heels, and Miu Miu’s and Bottega Veneta’s bags dominated the wish lists, while Savette and Le Monde Béryl rose as indie brands to …