Bay Area Job Market Shows Signs of Recovery with October Hiring Upswing

An October hiring upswing has helped the Bay Area recover from summer job losses. The gain of 4,000 jobs in the San Francisco-San Mateo region, many in the tech sector, contributed to the improvement. However, job gains in the nine-county Bay Area in October were still below the pace seen in the first half of the year.
San Francisco’s first pizza delivery restaurant remains a Bay Area hitBefore decades-old Toto’s Pizzeria opened a San Bruno store, it had a flagship site in SF. It's been serving New York-style pizza in the Bay Area for 76 years.
Bay Area tech giant: Come work from San Mateo or quitRoblox, the popular video game company based in the Bay Area's San Mateo, is requiring most workers relocate to the city or face layoffs.
