Bay Area Job Market Shows Signs of Recovery with October Hiring Upswing

An October hiring upswing has helped the Bay Area recover from summer job losses. The gain of 4,000 jobs in the San Francisco-San Mateo region, many in the tech sector, contributed to the improvement. However, job gains in the nine-county Bay Area in October were still below the pace seen in the first half of the year.





🏆 629. OakTribNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Creepy Bay Area 2:' Explore the magic and mystery of the Bay Area's eeriest spotsFrom eccentric personalities to offbeat businesses to the mysteries of nature, we're exploring the weirdest parts of the Bay.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 629. / 22,5 Read more »

Bay Area rap icon E-40 films music video at San Joaquin Valley vineyardAn iconic San Joaquin Valley winery is being featured in a new music video from Bay Area rap legend E-40.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 629. / 22,5 Read more »

San Jose mayor sees opportunities and challenges for Bay Area’s largest citySan Jose’s mayor on Saturday sketched out a grassroots approach for the Bay Area’s largest city to improve safety, address homelessness, create a cleaner community and improve its econo…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 629. / 22,5 Read more »

San Francisco’s first pizza delivery restaurant remains a Bay Area hitBefore decades-old Toto’s Pizzeria opened a San Bruno store, it had a flagship site in SF. It's been serving New York-style pizza in the Bay Area for 76 years.

Source: SFGate - 🏆 629. / 22,5 Read more »

San Jose named Bay Area's greenest, most sustainable cityThere were four Bay Area cities in the top ten on this list, but it was San Jose that scored the highest when it comes to having cleaner and more sustainable living.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 629. / 22,5 Read more »

Bay Area tech giant: Come work from San Mateo or quitRoblox, the popular video game company based in the Bay Area's San Mateo, is requiring most workers relocate to the city or face layoffs.

Source: SFGate - 🏆 629. / 22,5 Read more »