Batman's 10 Darkest Anti-Superman Contingency Plans

Batman can beat Superman. One of the many things that makes Batman so unbelievably dangerous is his ability to plan and prepare for things.

Batman is at his absolute best when his enemy has a solid predefined weakness that he can take advantage of and no one has a clearer set of weaknesses than Superman. Because of this, over the years, Batman has come up with dozens of plans to take down the Man of Steel and these are the 10 darkest ones that Batman has ever used.

10 Magic One of the most effective ways to hurt the Man of Steel is by exploiting Superman's weakness to magic. No one knows this better than Batman, and while Batman doesn't often use magic to fight Superman, preferring other means more, he has resorted to it in the past. In the Injustice universe, Batman uses magic to put Superman into a coma. At the same time, in Superman/Batman #81 by Cullen Bunn, Chriscross, Marc Deering, Brad Anderson, and Swands, a future version of Batman is able to quickly and easily incapacitate the Man of Steel with a magical trinket that bounds Clark in unbreakable cloth.

Even though they are best friends, Batman knows that Superman could pose an unbelievable threat to the world if he were to turn evil. The Dark Knight is famous for having contingency plans for any scenario, including methods to take down his allies, if need be.

9 Red Solar Lamps Superman gains his immense power from yellow sunlight, but other forms of solar radiation affect him differently. While yellow gives him his iconic powers and blue radiation supercharges those powers, red sun radiation is a serious weakness for Superman. Instead of increasing his powers like other forms of sunlight, this one drains his powers entirely, making him about as strong as the average human. This is effectively used in Superman: Red Son #2 by Mark Millar, Dave Johnson, Kilian Plunkett, Andrew Robinson, Walden Wong, Ken Lopez, and Paul Mounts. When a Soviet Batman goes up against a tyrannical Superman, without the use of Kryptonite, Batman has to rely on using red solar lamps, and it works amazingly well.

8 Anti-Boy Scout Protocols Batman and Superman have tons of bases that they've used over the years, including the Batcave, the Fortress of Solitude, the Hall of Justice, and the Watchtower. While Batman isn't usually in the Fortress of Solitude, he has been there in the past, and it seems in one of these visits he installed anti-Superman security. It's certainly a good plan, as Superman would never expect the Fortress of Solitude to be his weakness. This plan is first put into action in Batman/Superman 2019 Annual #1 by Joshua Williamson, Gleb Melnikov, Dale Eaglesham, Clayton Henry, and Alejandro Sanchez, where Superman and Batman were forced to fight by Bat-Mite and Mr. Mxyzptlk. Seeing no other choice, Batman activates the Anti-Boy Scout Protocols he installed in the Fortress, much to Superman's shock.

7 The Atom Contingency plans against Superman aren't usually needed because of what a good man Superman is. These plans are usually only brought into use when someone is mind-controlling Superman or his powers go out of control for one reason or another. But this isn't the case in the Injustice universe. The Superman of Injustice is a brutal tyrant who takes over the world. Batman and his resistance spend five long years working to defeat Superman, and when they eventually do, they need a way to contain him. Superman is placed in a prison cell with red solar lights constantly on him, but if those lights ever go out, the backup plan is having The Atom, a superhero with control over his physical size, hiding out in Superman's brain with a shard of Kryptonite. This brutal plan is seen in Injustice 2 #5 by Tom Taylor, Daniel Sampere, Juan Albarran, Rex Lokus, and Wes Abbott.

6 Turning the Sun Red When Bat-Mite and Mxy force Superman and Batman to fight in Batman/Superman 2019 Annual #1 by Joshua Williamson, Gleb Melnikov, Dale Eaglesham, Clayton Henry, and Alejandro Sanchez, one rule is that the heroes cannot act out of character. This means that anything they do in the story must be something they could feasibly accomplish. In one of their many fights in this story, Batman defeats Superman by turning the sun red. While Batman has never done this in regular continuity, Lex Luthor does do it in War of the Supermen, so it's completely reasonable to think that Bruce could do it too.

5 Justice Buster When a Jokerized version of the Justice League attacks Batman in Batman: Endgame by Scott Snyder, Greg Capullo, Danny Miki, and Fco Plascencia, he's forced to take them down one by one. Naturally, Superman is the final threat Bruce must face. It's here that Batman uses his Justice Buster suit to take down Superman. While Superman's weakness to red solar radiation is well known, Batman takes this weakness to the next level by lining the Justice Buster's knuckles with literal miniaturized red suns.

4 Tower of Babel Protocols While Batman is great at plotting against his friends, what he's not great at is keeping those plots safely under wraps. In Tower of Babel by Mark Waid, Howard Porter, Trevor Scott, D. Curtis Johnson, and Pablo Raimonoi, Batman's contingency plans against his allies are stolen. One of these plans involves a brilliant inversion of Superman's biggest strength. As covered before, Superman gains power from the sun, but using a synthesized version of red Kryptonite, Superman's skin is turned translucent. This means he gains way too much power from the sun, becoming completely overstimulated and unable to control himself.

3 Doomsday Virus The Dark Multiverse was made up of many different nightmare scenarios that heroes dreamed of over the years. One of the biggest nightmares for Batman was, unsurprisingly, "What if I have to kill Superman one day?" One version of this nightmare scenario plays out in Batman: The Devastator by Frank Tieri, James Tynion IV, Tony S. Daniel, Danny Miki, Tomeu Morey, and Tom Napolitano. After Superman seemingly goes insane and begins killing everyone on Earth, it's up to Batman to bring him down. This results in Batman using a Doomsday serum to transform into a Doomsday-like monster, giving him unbelievable strength and Kryptonite breath, which he uses to easily kill Superman.

2 Draining Superman's Power After getting shrunken down to microscopic size and being trapped in the Microverse by the Prankster, Superman needs the help of Batman to come save him. Shrinking himself down, Batman goes in to save the Man of Steel in Superman/Batman #59 by Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning, Mike Johnson, Whilce Portacio, Richard Friend, The Hories, and Rob Leigh. Unfortunately, Superman has been captured by someone who intends to use him as a battery. By charging Superman up, his significantly smaller-than-usual body can't handle the excess power, and he goes insane. Needing to stop the rampaging Superman, Batman is able to use some micro insects that siphon energy, managing to completely drain the power out of Superman. If Batman were able to recreate these creatures designs, which shouldn't be a problem for him, he could unleash them anytime he needed to depower Superman.

1 Kryptonite Superman's most iconic weakness is without a doubt Kryptonite. But it's not just the effect of Kryptonite that makes it so dangerous, it's the unbelievable amount of ways it can be used. Over his nearly 100 years in comics, Batman has used Kryptonite batarangs, Kryptonite rings, and Kryptonite gas, Batman has even used a Kryptonite tank. There are dozens upon dozens of ways to create Kryptonite weaponry and Batman has almost done them all. That's why no matter what other contingency plan Batman has used for the Man of Steel, no matter how clever it is, Kryptonite will always be the number one weakness that Batman can fall back on to defeat Superman​​​​​​.