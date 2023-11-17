Batman Off-World #1: Batman Goes Galactic

Well, strap in your utility belts, folks. Batman's going where no Bat has gone before in Batman Off-World #1, launching into comic book stores this Tuesday, November 21st. No, seriously, I'm not making this up: Batman's going galactic. Because, you know, street-level vigilantism and an overcrowded pantheon of Earth-based villains just aren't edgy enough anymore.

Here's what DC's latest press release sky-wrote in the smog-filled skies of Gotham: A routine night in Gotham City for a young Batman proves to be anything but routine when the crime-fighter is confronted with a sort of foe he's never faced before–one from beyond the stars! A universe of possible alien threats leads Batman to make a daring decision–to venture alone into the far reaches of the cosmos for the very first time, where the Dark Knight will face the fight of his life! Superstar writer Jason Aaron delivers his first Batman story ever, partnered with blockbuster artist Doug Mahnke for a unique, brutal tale! Yeah, because when I think Batman, I think 'space

United States Headlines Read more: BLEEDİNGCOOL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TODAYSHOW: Travis Kelce Shows Off Singing Skills in Collaboration with Brother Jason KelceKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce teams up with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on a song for the Eagles' holiday album. The song is a cover of the Pogues' “Fairytale of New York” and showcases their singing prowess.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more »

SCREENRANT: 10 Risky Casting Decisions in the MCU That Paid OffThe MCU has nailed most of its casting decisions, but that doesn't mean the studio hasn't taken risks with some of its choices. Many of the MCU's brightest stars have become Hollywood icons, but many of these actors were relatively unknown or experienced dips in their careers before becoming superheroes. Marvel is banking even more on proven talent, including Mahershala Ali, who is set to join the universe as Blade. Fortunately, most of these risks have paid off for Marvel, despite initial doubts. Though some concerns may seem silly in hindsight, these 10 MCU casting decisions were anything but a sure thing.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

REDMAGDAİLY: Liberty Announces Early Black Friday Sale with Up to 30% OffLuxury department store Liberty has announced an early Black Friday sale with up to 30% off fashion, homeware, jewellery, fabrics, and gifts, as well as 20% off beauty products. Known for its chic selection of luxury brands and highly sought-after advent calendars, Liberty is a popular destination for Christmas shopping.

Source: RedMagDaily | Read more »

COLLİDER: Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes OffThe Big Picture It may seem hard to fathom it now, but Bryan Lee O'Malley first created the Scott Pilgrim comic book series almost 20 years ago. Telling the story of the titular Pilgrim as he attempts to navigate love in his early twenties, we meet the awkward guy as he discovers the girl of his dreams in Ramona Flowers. To be with her, Scott must defeat her seven evil exes as they challenge him to one-on-one duels for Ramona’s heart. This quirky coming-of-age story has resonated with readers in the years since it was first published, eventually leading to the cult classic film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. The visionary director Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead) brought his own spin to the story with the help of an incredibly talented cast featuring Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, and many others. Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is the culmination of the entire franchise, as the series features the whimsical art style of the original comic and the incredibly talented voice cast of the film

Source: Collider | Read more »

REDMAGDAİLY: Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday Sale: 30% Off Gift SetsCharlotte Tilbury is offering 30% off gift sets in the run up to Black Friday. This warm-up discount is a great opportunity to start your Christmas shopping and treat yourself. Shop now to avoid the Black Friday rush.

Source: RedMagDaily | Read more »

COMİCBOOK: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: A New Anime Adaptation on NetflixScott Pilgrim Takes Off is a new anime adaptation on Netflix that brings back the original cast from the movie adaptation. The series tells a brand new story, revisiting the characters in a new scenario. Scott takes a backseat as Ramona deals with her Evil Exes.

Source: ComicBook | Read more »