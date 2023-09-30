Batman Learned His Most Important Skill From Santa Claus

Batman has learned Santa's greatest skill. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Batman is, without a doubt, one of the most talented individuals in the entire DC Universe: he's skilled at criminology, chemistry, hand-to-hand combat, escapology, and is a...
SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Batman is, without a doubt, one of the most talented individuals in the entire DC Universe: he's skilled at criminology, chemistry, hand-to-hand combat, escapology, and is a genius inventor. But Batman wasn't born with these skills. He studied under several masters to learn the skills he has, but the master that taught him his most important skill was none other than Santa Claus.
When Bruce Wayne's parents were gunned down in Crime Alley after a senseless robbery, Bruce pledged that he would stop crime in whatever shape it took from that day forward. In order to learn what he needed to fight crime effectively, Bruce began traveling the world, learning from all sorts of masters and experts. This is how Batman became the crime-fighting machine that he is today. But it seems that the teacher who taught Batman his most important skill was the last person anyone would suspect.
