Batgirl Composer Natalie Holt Reveals Details of Scrapped Score, Met Danny Elfman About Batman Theme

"I did sort of do a pass on the score," Holt explained in our interview, which you can check out above."I'd scored it all the way through, and I'd spoken to Danny Elfman, actually. I started working on it and Adil and Bilal said 'We've got Michael Keaton here. We want to use his theme from the eighties.
What Would Batgirl Have Been About?Batgirl would have followed the origin story of Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner James Gordon, who becomes a superhero. Barbara has been a beloved part of the DC Comics canon for years, both as Batgirl and as the technology expert Oracle. The film would have starred Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, with directing from Ms. Marvel's Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and a script by Birds of Prey and The Flash scribe Christina Hodson.
Why Was Batgirl Cancelled?Batgirl was the first of many projects that were canceled or scrapped entirely, with Warner Bros. citing the move as a financial decision, as well as a change in streaming strategy.
"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement when the cancellation was first confirmed."Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance.
