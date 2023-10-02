Bass' homelessness czar Mercedes Márquez to be replaced by Lourdes Castro Ramírez

Mercedes Márquez, left, is departing as L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’ top housing and homelessness official, to be replaced by Lourdes Castro Ramírez.Mayor Karen Bass’ homelessness czar, Mercedes Márquez, will leave her high-profile post next month, with state housing official Lourdes Castro Ramírez set to succeed her, the mayor’s office announced Monday..

Márquez was expected to step down before the end of the year, and the mayor’s office described Castro Ramírez’s appointment as “a planned transition due to federal retiree rules” in a news release Monday.Castro Ramírez will start her tenure as the city’s chief housing and homelessness officer on Nov. 6, the same day Márquez steps down, according to the mayor’s office.Mayor Karen Bass says the city will house 4,000 homeless people during her first 100 days

L.A.’s mayor said she expects about one-fourth of those people will come from her Inside Safe program, which has gone to 13 locations so far.Márquez will remain a senior advisor to the administration. Bass praised her “tireless work and dedication” in a statement.

Known for her tough management style, Márquez brought deep knowledge of both City Hall and federal agencies, having previously run the city’s housing department and twice served in the U.S.

Castro Ramírez currently leads the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency, which is responsible for overseeing the state’s housing departments.includes state cannabis and alcohol licensing departments, the California Horse Racing Board and state departments dedicated to civil rights and consumer protection.You can help someone get on the path to housing — and make your voice heard on issues of housing and homelessness. Learn how with Shape Your L.A.

Castro Ramírez also serves on the California Strategic Growth Council, the California Housing Finance Agency Board and the Governor’s Military Council, and she co-chairs the California Interagency Council on Homelessness.

She has been based in Sacramento but will “be working in person and living in the [Los Angeles] area” when she joins the mayor’s office, Bass spokesperson Gabby Maarse said.

“I am honored to join in Mayor Bass’ efforts to continue this work, bringing my experience and passion for urgent, collaborative and transformative solutions to Los Angeles, the place that welcomed my family when we immigrated from Mexico, and the place where I found my calling and honed my community planning, housing and leadership skills,” Castro Ramírez said.

"I am honored to join in Mayor Bass' efforts to continue this work, bringing my experience and passion for urgent, collaborative and transformative solutions to Los Angeles, the place that welcomed my family when we immigrated from Mexico, and the place where I found my calling and honed my community planning, housing and leadership skills," Castro Ramírez said.

Before the state Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency, Castro Ramírez led HUD's Office of Public and Indian Housing and the San Antonio Housing Authority. She alsowith the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles and led HACLA's Section 8 program for several years.