Baseline Lipoprotein(a) Levels Associated with Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients

Baseline lipoprotein a, or Lp(a), levels are strongly associated with major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in high-risk patients with elevated triglyceride levels receiving statin therapy , a new analysis suggested. Amarin , a refined version of omega-3 fatty acid eicosapentaenoic acid ( EPA ), was associated with a reduction in this risk across a range of Lp(a) levels.

"The benefit of IPE is invariant to Lp(a) concentrations," lead study author Michael Szarek, PhD, research professor, Department of Cardiology, University of Colorado, Aurora, told. "If you're doing all the right things to lower your LDL and other lipid parameters, including taking statins, but you still have high triglycerides and high residual risk due to high Lp(a), then IPE is a treatment that should be considered.

Lipoprotein(A) Cardiovascular Events High-Risk Patients Triglyceride Levels Statin Therapy Amarin Omega-3 Fatty Acid Eicosapentaenoic Acid EPA

