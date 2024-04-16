'Based on a true story ' — why do we care? Does it matter whether the events of a dramatic work 'really happened,' or sort of happened, more or less in the way we're being told? Is it a come-on to prurient interests, when the subject is dark or sensational? Is it to appear educational? Is it to advertise that things that seem too incredible to be true really are true, to make what's shocking even more shocking, or to prop up a story that can't stand on its own? If I...

Rebecca's return to town has its own measure of friction. Significantly, it brings her back into contact with local police officer Cam , with whom Rebecca and her late brother once were close. When Reena's father and her uncle Raj come to file a missing persons report, Cam is ready at first — along with the rest of the department, including her adoptive father , the police chief — to write her off as a runaway.

True Story Dramatic Work Events Fascination Reasons

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'90 Day Fiancé's Sophie on Discovering Rob's Extensive Cheating and Exploring Her Bisexuality (Exclusive)Sophie talks to ET about discovering the extent of Rob's cheating and what's really going on with her friend, Kay.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Exploring Ecology in Scavengers Reign and NidusCaleb Wood, an animator and game developer, discusses the connection between his recently released game Nidus and the sci-fi show Scavengers Reign. Both explore the themes of a complicated, fascinating, and sometimes brutal ecology. Wood draws parallels between the symbiotic relationships in the games and the harmony found in nature.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Exploring the decline in promotions and raises for women in the workplaceThis Women's History Month comes with some not-so-great news of setbacks in the workplace: women are getting fewer raises and job promotions.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Exploring multiparty computation’s role in the future of blockchain privacyMultiparty computation technology can solve data security and privacy issues by processing encrypted data

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

California politicians are exploring ways to make you happyA newly formed state Assembly committee wants to explore what generates happiness — and how government action could help Californians be happier.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Podcast: Exploring the baseball factory known as Lewisburg.The Clevelands are joined by Lewisburg High School baseball coach Rusty Cagle to discuss his defending state championship powerhouse team.

Source: MSTODAYnews - 🏆 275. / 63 Read more »