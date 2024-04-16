Baseball Legends Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day

Former New York Mets Mookie Wilson, left, presents Rachel Robinson with flowers in honor of Jackie Robinson Day before a baseball game between the Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals team members arrive to celebrate Jackie Robinson Tribute Day before a baseball game at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, April 15, 2024.
“She’s the legacy of perseverance,” said David Robinson, the youngest son of Jackie and Rachel Robinson.Bader drives in go-ahead run for second straight day as Mets beat Pirates 6-3 to reach .500 at 8-8Robinson’s life story is particularly poignant to the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts, the first manager of Asian heritage and second Black manager to lead a team to a World Series title.
Reggie Smith, who never played on a losing team in his 13-year MLB career, recalled nervously speaking to Robinson when they were on the same flight from Los Angeles to the East Coast. “I soak up my grandfather through the experience of others,” she said after the ceremony. “The fact that he is still so impactful in our society today means a lot to me as a person, but it means a lot to me as an American as well.”
Baseball Jackie Robinson New York Mets Pittsburgh Pirates Los Angeles Dodgers Washington Nationals
