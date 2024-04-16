Baseball Legends Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day

Former New York Mets Mookie Wilson, left, presents Rachel Robinson with flowers in honor of Jackie Robinson Day before a baseball game between the Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals team members arrive to celebrate Jackie Robinson Tribute Day before a baseball game at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, April 15, 2024.

“She’s the legacy of perseverance,” said David Robinson, the youngest son of Jackie and Rachel Robinson.Bader drives in go-ahead run for second straight day as Mets beat Pirates 6-3 to reach .500 at 8-8Robinson’s life story is particularly poignant to the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts, the first manager of Asian heritage and second Black manager to lead a team to a World Series title.

Reggie Smith, who never played on a losing team in his 13-year MLB career, recalled nervously speaking to Robinson when they were on the same flight from Los Angeles to the East Coast. “I soak up my grandfather through the experience of others,” she said after the ceremony. “The fact that he is still so impactful in our society today means a lot to me as a person, but it means a lot to me as an American as well.”

Baseball Jackie Robinson New York Mets Pittsburgh Pirates Los Angeles Dodgers Washington Nationals

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mets Honor Jackie Robinson's Widow on Jackie Robinson DayMets manager Carlos Mendoza and Mets legend Mookie Wilson presented flowers to Rachel Robinson, the widow of Jackie Robinson, before their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. The players also wore Jackie's No. 42 on their jerseys in honor of his groundbreaking achievements in American professional sports.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Jackie Robinson Day: Honoring a Baseball LegendEvery year on April 15, Major League Baseball unites around a single player, Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier in 1947. Learn how MLB recognizes and celebrates Jackie Robinson Day and how people can join in the celebration at home.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

On this day in 1947On this day in 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first Black player in Major League Baseball.

Source: MSTODAYnews - 🏆 275. / 63 Read more »

Dodgers Dugout: Every day should be Jackie Robinson DayJackie Robinson should be remembered every day, not just April 15

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Jackie Robinson remembered around MLB on 77th anniversary of him breaking baseball's color barrierMajor League Baseball marked the 77th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the sport's color barrier on Monday.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Jackie Robinson becomes 1st African-American to play in U.S. major league baseballToday in Sports, April 15 - Jackie Robinson becomes 1st African-American to play in U.S. major league baseball

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »