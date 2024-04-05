Baseball Fans Pack Downtown Denver for Rockies Home Opener

Hundreds of baseball fans packed the streets of downtown Denver on Friday during the highly anticipated Colorado Rockies home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays . Business owners in the area have been preparing for the busy day, with the general manager at Cherry Cricket stating that the Rockies home opener is their busiest day of the year.

Fans expressed their excitement and optimism for the team's performance this year.

