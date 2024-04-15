BART and Regional Transit Agencies Seek Toll Hike to Recover from Pandemic

An eastbound BART train departs from the Rockridge BART station in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, June 26, 2023. Bay Area drivers could soon be on the hook to help bail out BART and other regional transit agencies struggling to recover from the pandemic under a bill state lawmakers announced Monday that would hike tolls over most bridges $1.50.Bay Area Rapid Transit’s red line is out of service this weekend while crews work to upgrade portions of the track, the transit agency said.

Free bus service will be provided for people traveling between the Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte stations, the transit agency said. Meanwhile, riders traveling to and from Millbrae can use a shuttle train between the San Francisco International Airport and Millbrae, which is timed with the yellow line train for a transfer at the airport.

