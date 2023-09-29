Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy shells out $42M for Nantucket waterfront paradise

The Barstool Sports founder and Massachusetts native just crushed a sales record that had most recently been set three months ago. Today, Barstool Sports is known for producing online content, podcasts and videos, with Portnoy himself hosting the popular online show “One Bite Pizza Reviews,” where he traverses the globe in pursuit of the perfect slice.
Remarkably, Portnoy sold Barstool to Penn Entertainment for a whopping $550 million before reclaiming it in August, further underlining his keen business acumen. Nantucket, often seen as an enclave of the elite, has seen its property prices soar since the onset of the pandemic.
High demand combined with limited availability have driven prices to astronomical heights. This year, venture capitalist Evan Jones and his wife, Cindy Jones, managed to fetch $38.1 million for their Nantucket waterfront compound, despite initially listing it for a cool $56 million.
Not too long before that, another property exchanged hands for a princely sum of $36 million in 2022, as confirmed by real-estate data firm the Warren Group.