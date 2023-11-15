Barstool CEO to Publish Book 'Nobody Cares About Your Career'

Barstool CEO Erika Ayers plans to publish book called ‘Nobody Cares About Your Career’. The publication — which announced it was reverting back to its former name of Business Insider amid Tuesday’s shakeup — had run what Portnoy claimed was a “hit piece” that accused him of rough sex with women. In 2021, Insider published a story citing several women who claimed Portnoy became violent during sex by choking them and filming them.

Barstool boss Dave Portnoy reveled in Henry Blodget’s step-down from the CEO position at Business Insider in a video on X taken poolside in Miami

United States Headlines Read more: NYPOST »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NYPOST: Barstool CEO Plans to Publish Book Amid Business Insider Shakeup Barstool CEO Erika Ayers is set to release a book titled ' Nobody Cares About Your Career '. The announcement comes as Business Insider reverts back to its former name amid a recent shakeup. The publication had previously published an article accusing Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy of engaging in rough sex with women. Portnoy responded by criticizing the publication and its former CEO Henry Blodget .

Source: nypost | Read more »

NYMAG: CNN's new CEO gives up Upper West Side apartmentMark Thompson, the new chair and CEO of CNN, is giving up his four-bedroom apartment on the Upper West Side. The apartment, located at the Cornwall, was purchased by Thompson in 2013. Thompson and his wife, Jane Blumberg, may be considering buying in Atlanta or renting a new place. Thompson earned $17.4 million in salary, stock, and bonuses from 2017 to 2019. The couple bought the apartment for $3.4 million and may profit from its sale.

Source: NYMag | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Transgender Woman Appointed CEO of Endometriosis CharityEndometriosis South Coast (ESC) has appointed Steph Richards, a transgender woman, as its new CEO . Richards, an intersectional feminist and human rights activist, expressed her honor in being named to the position.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

REUTERS: Google CEO Sundar Pichai admits marking documents as 'privileged' and not turning off chat history deletionSundar Pichai acknowledged in federal court on Tuesday that he sometimes marked documents as 'privileged' and never turned off a setting that caused internal chats to delete automatically after one day. Pichai was in court in San Francisco to defend Alphabet's Google from a lawsuit by Epic Games that alleges itsAttorneys for Epic Games, maker of the wildly popular 'Fortnite' game, appeared to be trying to establish that Pichai and Google were concealing sensitive communications that could later be used against it in a potential trial.

Source: Reuters | Read more »

MARKETWATCH: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Testifies in Antitrust TrialGoogle CEO Sundar Pichai defends the business practices of the Google Play Store in an antitrust trial.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

REUTERS: ADNOC CEO Faces Challenge of Climate Conference SuccessSultan al-Jaber, the CEO of ADNOC, faces the challenge of making the 28th Conference of the Parties a success. He should focus on correcting the global imbalance in green finance.

Source: Reuters | Read more »