Barry's Final Season Challenges Him to Start Over

Barry Barry (Bill Hader, who cocreated the series, frequently wrote episodes, and directed every episode of its final season) has generally had one go-to move for evading his problems: He’s killed his way out of them. But thanks to a significant time jump, the show’s final season challenges Barry not just to start his entire life over—he also has to be responsible for another.

Wanted for one murder in particular (which represents a tiny fraction of the many he’s committed in Los Angeles), Barry takes his girlfriend, Sally (Sarah Goldberg), to a trailer home in a very flat, very dusty state, where they live under assumed names with their son, John (Zachary Golinger). Though Sally doesn’t seem fulfilled by full-time Method acting as diner server “Emily,” Barry is committed to homeschooling John and preventing any encroachment into the world Barry has created. But a story like Barry’s wouldn’t resist a true-crime adaptation forever, and the show’s endgame finds Barry returning to the only work he was ever really good a





