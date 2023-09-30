Barrios wins interim WBC welterweight belt with unanimous decision over Ugás

Former WBA super lightweight champion Mario Barrios wanted to make a statement in the 147-pound class Saturday night in his first fight since stopping Jovanie Santiago in February. It was Barrios’ second straight win since being mired in a two-fight losing streak to Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman. “It was unbelievable,” said Barrios (28-2, 18 KOs). “All the work we put in out here in Las Vegas getting ready, it paid off.

I was super excited and I’m blessed to be in this position.”

Barrios’ new title could become permanent if undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford moves up in weight. There is also a possibility of the 28-year-old from San Antonio moving in line for one of the belts held by Crawford, who was in attendance Saturday night.

What Crawford and the rest of the crowd witnessed was the tactician in Barrios taking Ugás apart round by round, knocking him down twice and shutting his surgically repaired right eye. Barrios set the tone early when he caught Ugás with a quick left jab to the nose that sent him to the canvas. headtopics.com

“Early on he caught me with a nice liver shot that slowed me down a little bit,” Barrios said. “Once I settled down a little bit and found that quick little jab, that’s when I was able to start picking up the pace.”

En función de Canelo vs. Charlo, García triunfa, Barrios se corona y Ramos pierde invictoEl cubano Yordenis Ugas cayó por decisión unánime ante Mario Barrios , de San Antonio, en un duelo por el título interino de peso welter del CMB.

INSIDE THE RING: Mario Barrios shines as he wins welterweight title belt on Showtime PPV'El Azteca' fulfills promise, brings San Antonio another championship

