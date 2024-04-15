BARK Air Launches New Travel Service for Dogs

Dogs and planes may not always see eye to eye, but there's hope on the horizon.BARK Air is set to shake things up by launching a new travel service tailored specifically for our canine companions. With a focus on transforming the flying experience for dogs, they're introducing the innovative concept of "pawsengers," aiming to revolutionize air travel for our furry friends.

"We are excited to take the insights we’ve learned over years to create an experience that is truly dog-first, which is drastically different from just accepting dogs — from the ground to the skies," Matt Meeker, the co-founder and chief executive at BARK, said in a press release Thursday.Regrettably, for our furry friends, this luxury comes with a hefty price tag.

