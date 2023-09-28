Barcelona under investigation for suspected bribery in refereeing case

Spanish soccer club Barcelona are under formal investigation for suspected bribery in a probe spanning two decades of activities at the country's refereeing committee, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Thursday. In March, prosecutors filed a complaint over alleged payments of more than 7.3 million euros ($7.

8 million) over 17 years to firms owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who was vice-president of the football federation's refereeing committee (CTA) from 1993 to 2018.

Investigating judge Joaquin Aguirre Lopez said earlier in September that Barcelona may have benefited from "". In a statement in February, Barcelona denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Writing by David Latona; Editing by Inti Landauro