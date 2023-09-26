Barcelona’s five-game winning streak in the Spanish league has ended with a 2-2 draw at Mallorca. Barcelona twice came from behind to salvage the away draw. Mallorca’s players react at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Barcelona at the Son Moix stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.
El Barcelona se conforma con un empate 2-2 en MallorcaEl Barcelona se tuvo que conformar el martes con un empate 2-2 de visita al Mallorca y vio rota una racha de cinco victorias en la Liga española.
Barcelona's winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in Spanish league
