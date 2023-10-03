Barbie Physical Release Date Revealed (& It's Soon)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The date for the Barbie movie's physical release has been revealed, meaning the movie will soon be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD. The fantasy film stars Margot Robbie in the titular role, as her version of Barbie travels from Barbieland to the real world in order to find herself.

Now, a listing on Amazon reveals the Barbie movie will be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD on October 17. This means those awaiting a physical release won't have to wait long before they can own the movie themselves. The Blu-ray and Ultra HD options also come with a digital code to stream the film, alongside a physical disc.

Why Barbie Became A Worldwide Success As of writing, the film has grossed $1.433 billion at the box office worldwide. This means Barbie secured the biggest worldwide box office of 2023, reflecting the film’s popularity as a summer blockbuster. The movie has broken numerous records because of this, becoming Warner Bros.

What makes Barbie stand out is its balance between poking fun at the Mattel toy brand while also honoring its history. The story also has a heavy focus on feminism, leaning into social issues to tell a compelling yet comedic story. These elements of the movie coupled with a familiar brand name elevates its level of success, making it no surprise that it performed so well in theaters. headtopics.com

Due to the level of worldwide success the film has garnered, it’s possible a Barbie 2 will arrive in the future. However, given the self-contained story Barbie told, it’s unclear where the tale could go from here as it explores more social issues in humorous ways. No matter the future of the budding franchise, the first film will soon be available at home In multiple formats for people to enjoy.

