Barbie Cutting “I’m Just Ken” Would’ve Ruined Ryan Gosling’s Character (& His Most Important Scene)

Even though Barbie's "I'm Just Ken" is one of the movie's best scenes — and arguably the most important for star Ryan Gosling — it was nearly cut from the finished product. According to Barbie director Greta Gerwig, the studio executives didn't think the song was absolutely necessary to the production.
Although Mark Ronson revealed Barbie's original "I'm Just Ken" plan would have potentially made the movie and Gosling's character worse, careful planning and rewrites turned it into Barbie's most memorable scene instead.
In a comedy as fun and self-referential as Barbie, Gerwig could have easily gone for cheap thrills, contrived writing, and other low-hanging fruit that would have made the summer blockbuster another flash in the pan.
Barbie's "I'm Just Ken" is Gosling's most important scene for a handful of reasons. For one, it shows audiences that the stereotypical Beach Ken has more depth and nuance than one might assume, thus making him a far more interesting character. Throughout the movie, Ken struggles with his self-image and masculinity.
Even though Barbie's box office reign recently came to an end with newer releases, it firmly cemented itself as one of 2023's best movies — and "I'm Just Ken" is one of the driving forces behind its sustained popularity.
If that weren't enough, the song has also gone viral with a slew of "I'm Just Ken" covers coming from TikTok creators and metal guitarists. It even received an orchestral makeover. While Gosling has enjoyed a successful career for a little over two decades, "I'm Just Ken" could have greatly reduced his star power had it not hit the mark.