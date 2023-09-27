Barbie: 10 Best 'I'm Just Ken' Covers That Are Bursting With Kenergy

From Metal to Medieval, it's all here. Along with the important themes covered in the film exploring identity, there are plenty of lighter moments, like the musical numbers, as large groups of Barbies and Kens from the Barbie movie cast break out into song and dance.

These iconic moments have taken social media by storm as artists and content creators put their own spins on the music and deliver incredible covers of songs from Barbie's soundtrack, most notably "I'm Just Ken."

Related: Barbie's Original "I'm Just Ken" Plan Would've Made The Movie (& Ryan Gosling's Role) Worse 9 "I'm Just Ken" Cover By Billy Cobb Billy Cobb delivers a powerful and impassioned cover of "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie in a slightly more pop-punk rock style. The echo and reverb with a small set of instruments including drums, electric guitar, and bass make this a performance that stands apart from the original. In the middle of the performance, Cobb includes a "Free Bird"-inspired solo that feels completely natural with the rest of the performance and could raise the question, "Was that actually included in the original?"

Read more:

screenrant »

7 Barbie Costume Ideas Inspired by Margo Robbie in the 'Barbie' MovieYou'll be the prettiest in pink in these 'fits straight from the Barbie movie.

Barbie Lives Her Best Vintage Life in New Mondo PosterPerfect to hang on the walls of your own Dreamhouse.

Here Are the Best Barbie Movie Halloween CostumesIncluding the iconic 'I am Kenough' hoodie!

Best-rated pet insurance for your best friendA Consumer Reports investigative reporter tells his experience with pet insurance, whether or not he thinks it was worth it, and what your other options could be.

My Hero Academia: The Series' Best QuirksMy Hero Academia's superpowers are quite widespread and here are the best of the best.

The 25 Best True Crime Books Of All Time (& Which Have Been Adapted To Screen)Which are the best of the best true crime books?

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Barbie has caused a sensational stir online for fans globally, as creators on social media reenact scenes and deliver their best Kenergy, including numerous covers of "I'm Just Ken." Barbie has grossed almost $1.5 billion at the global box office to date and is positioned to earn a slew of awards. With an incredible marketing campaign that saw the film collab with a huge array of popular brands, Barbie became a sensation even before it was released. Following the release, however, things only improved as widespread praise for Greta Gerwig's creative vision, Margot Robbie's outstanding performance in the title role, and everyone's favorite Ken, Ryan Gosling.

Along with the important themes covered in the film exploring identity, there are plenty of lighter moments, like the musical numbers, as large groups of Barbies and Kens from the Barbie movie cast break out into song and dance. These iconic moments have taken social media by storm as artists and content creators put their own spins on the music and deliver incredible covers of songs from Barbie's soundtrack, most notably "I'm Just Ken."

Related: Barbie's Original "I'm Just Ken" Plan Would've Made The Movie (& Ryan Gosling's Role) Worse

9 "I'm Just Ken" Cover By Billy Cobb Billy Cobb delivers a powerful and impassioned cover of "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie in a slightly more pop-punk rock style. The echo and reverb with a small set of instruments including drums, electric guitar, and bass make this a performance that stands apart from the original. In the middle of the performance, Cobb includes a "Free Bird"-inspired solo that feels completely natural with the rest of the performance and could raise the question, "Was that actually included in the original?"

8 "I'm Just Ken" Medieval Cover By Stantough Transporting the listener back in time, Stantough has taken the modern poppy tune from Barbie and placed it firmly in the Middle Ages. This instrumental "I'm Just Ken" Medieval cover featuring windpipes, harp, and a variety of handheld wind instruments wouldn't be amiss at a Renaissance fair or as atmospheric music during a Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Listening to this cover shows just how creative fans of the film have gotten with the source material to deliver something completely unique.

7 "I'm Just Ken" Arctic Monkeys Style by tilnowfl TikTok user @tilnowfl acted on a fan request to perform "I'm Just Ken" in the style of Arctic Monkeys lead singer Alex Turner. The request was thoroughly granted, as the style and tone are a perfect match for Turner's gravelly voice, turning the song into an indie rock hit. This performance was so good that the video has been reposted on YouTube and labeled as an AI voice-generated version of the song in Arctic Monkeys style. Thankfully, the artist was able to contact the poster and get his name credited on the video, despite it still being titled the same.

Related: Midlife Crisis Ken Sings Parody Of Barbie's Breakout Song "I'm Just Ken"

6 "I'm Just Ken" Cover By Grandad_sings In this wonderfully wholesome rendition, TikTok user @grandad_sings delivers a beautiful cover of Barbie's "I'm Just Ken" to his almost 70,000 followers. Edwin, the man performing, has a beautiful tone to his voice and the benefit of experience that fills his cover with even more depth and meaning. The video has been viewed more than 2.3 million times and Edwin's delivery mixes singing and more spoken parts to emphasize the emotion and message as he sings it which clearly added to this cover's popularity.

5 "I'm Just Ken" Theatrical By Shawn Weston Thacker A small-time production from Oklahoma's Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center delivered a performance of "I'm Just Ken" worth a standing ovation as a group of young men gave this performance their all on the stage. The delivery is fun and campy, and it absolutely replicates the energy of the original. These young men have a bright future ahead with all the Kenergy on display.

Related: Why Do The Kens Sing "Push" In Barbie? Matchbox Twenty Song Explained

4 "I'm Just Ken" Metal Cover By Yony Gut1 Cover Nation on YouTube highlighted this wonderful Argentinian musician and his performance of "I'm Just Ken" as a metal song. Armed with a guitar and some pedals to add on those heavy metal effects, user Yony Gut1 delivers an incredible performance that becomes even more engaging as the layered voices and growl kick in and give the song even more new dimensions. The pain and determination of this Ken are deeply felt and powerfully expressed in this Barbie movie cover.

3 "I'm Just Ken" Accapella By QW4RTZ QW4RTZ covers "I'm Just Ken" with a solid a capella performance. Adding even more to their performance, however, is the overall production, with full costume and set designs. The band went all out to make their performance look as though it could come straight out of the Barbie movie. Although the performance is slightly shorter, it hits all the highlights of the song and delivers another take that shouldn't be missed.

Related: I’m Just Ken’s Original Barbie Role Revealed - And It’s Perplexing After 67M Spotify Plays

2 "I'm Just Ken" Cover By Matt Matthews Matt Matthews takes this same concept of inserting himself into the film and takes it a step further. Editing himself into the Barbie dream house and surrounded by a crowd of more Matt Matthews Kens. Matthews does a great job turning his solo performance into something special with beautiful harmonies and wonderful visuals throughout. Matthews clearly dedicated a great deal of time and effort to his performance and the editing of the video to create a music video experience instead of just another performance over the lyrics or a blank screen, and it paid off.

1 "I'm Just Ken" Cover By L'Orchestra Cinématique Adapting the Barbie song into an orchestral masterpiece that could score a powerful film scene, L'Orchestra Cinématique's "Epic Version" of "I'm Just Ken" starts slow and low with a gentle piano before building the scene with a full band. The wind is the first thing to be added before some brass and violins join the throng, building the scale and epic levels through this performance. The entire track is incredibly atmospheric and delivers something special in its adaptation.