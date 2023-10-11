Barbecue Glazed Striped Bass for Dinner in Minutes column in Voraciously

The sauce from chef Eric Ripert is sweet and flavorful, so he recommends using a fish that’s firm and not too delicate, such as cod, grouper, swordfish or striped bass.The slaw can be eaten right away, but it is best if refrigerated for at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours before serving.

Make the coleslaw: In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, red wine vinegar, granulated sugar, salt and pepper. Add the cabbage, carrot, scallions and tarragon and gently toss together until the pieces are coated with dressing. Taste a piece of cabbage, and season with more salt and/or pepper, as needed. Refrigerate while you prepare the fish.

