Barbara Rush, Leading Actor in the 1950s and 1960s, Dies at 97

Barbara Rush, a popular leading actor in the 1950 and 1960s, has died at the age of 97. She co-starred with Frank Sinatra, Paul Newman, and other top film performers and later had a successful TV career.

Her daughter, Fox News reporter Claudia Cowan, announced her death on Instagram. Rush was known as 'Old Hollywood Royalty' and had a contract with Paramount Studios. She made her film debut in 1950 and worked for Universal International and 20th Century Fox.

