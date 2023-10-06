Banning limits on NYC migrant shelter stays fit for 'fantasy land': critics

Opposition is mounting over a new bill by Brooklyn Councilwoman Shahana Hanif aimed at wiping out Mayor Eric Adam's recent imposition of 30-day stays at city-run shelters for single adult migrants.

“Are we passing laws for New York or Narnia, because the idea that we can shelter all migrants indefinitely is more fit for a fantasy land full of pixie dust than a city short of dollars,” fumed Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island).

In July, Adams imposed a 60-day limit on stays at city-run shelters for single adult migrants and bluntly warned the city hasand no longer has the capacity or resources to shelter tens of thousands of migrants crossing the southern border and coming to New York.Hanif has said the legislation is necessary to keep migrants from being put out onto the streets and called Adams’ policy “shameful. headtopics.com

Other progressive council members who’ve already agreed to back the bill include Brooklyn’s Lincoln Restler and Sandy Nurse and fellow far lefty Pierina Ana Sanchez of the Bronx. However, Queens Councilman Robert Holden, a moderate Dem, said stripping Adams “of the tools to address a shelter system in crisis is not sound governance.”Mayor Adams last month imposed a 30-day limit on stays at city-run shelters for single adult migrants because he feels NYC is running out of space to deal with a mass influx of migrants.

Charles Lutvak, an Adams spokesman, said the bill is “disconnected from the reality our city is dealing with every single day” considering it has already served more than 122,700 asylum seekers seeking shelter since spring 2022. headtopics.com

“New York City is far past its breaking point,” he said. “Simply put, the status quo cannot continue, especially without more help and resources from our state and federal partners.

