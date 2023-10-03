Banks are bracing for a recession as Treasury yields surge

Bank stocks might be on pace for yearly losses as sharply higher interest rates take a toll, but the industry’s reserves are at the highest level in three decades, according to DBRS Morningstar.

“Right now, there is nothing standing in the way of higher Treasury yields,” Kathy Jones, chief fixed-income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research, told MarketWatch. “It’s fairly obvious it’s not good for banks. The rise in yields has just been relentless.

Still, a look at the banking industry’s reserve levels shows lenders are bracing for credit deterioration and losses to climb in the event of a recession. This chart shows banking reserve coverage as a portion of nonperforming loans at 225% as of the second quarter, the highest in three decades.

Their view is that while credit losses will continue to climb, banking reforms in the wake of the 2007-2008 global financial crisis put the industry as a whole in a position to “weather any potential storms. headtopics.com

Banks were exposed to an estimated $558.4 billion of unrealized losses in the second quarter on underwater securities, up 8.4% from the quarter before, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The year’s selloff in bank stocks has been more acute for regional players, with The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF KRE down about 32% on the year, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The march higher in longer-dated Treasury yields has largely wiped out U.S. bond-market returns for the year. The popular iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG on Tuesday closed at its lowest level since October 2008.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

PNC Bank buys $16.6 bln capital commitment portfolio from Signature Bridge BankPNC Financial Services' banking unit said on Tuesday that it had bought a portfolio of capital commitments from Signature Bridge Bank worth $16.6 billion in an agreement with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp as receiver.

10-year Treasury yield rises as investors weigh interest rate outlookU.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday, with the 10-year yield hovering just below the latest 15-year high it hit last week.

Yield on 30 Treasury Bonds Highest Since 2007Yields on long-dated U.S. government bonds hit their highest since 2007 Tuesday, echoing the sharp rise across the rest of the Treasury curve this week, as investors fret about the prospect of rates remaining higher for longer.

10-year Treasury yield rises to 4.74%, the highest since 2007U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday as investors considered the state of the economy as they awaited data that could inform monetary policy.

Falling Utilities, Rising Yields Weigh on StocksBenchmark 10-year Treasury yield tops 4.7% intraday.