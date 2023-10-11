Banker says Trump's financial statements sometimes needed 'sanity checks'

NEW YORK — Donald Trump obtained hundreds of millions of dollars in loans using financial statements that a court has since deemed fraudulent, a retired bank official testified Wednesday at the former president’s New York civil fraud trial.

A judge last month ruled that the former president and his company, the Trump Organization, committed years of fraud by exaggerating the value of Trump’s assets and net worth on the financial statements he gave to banks, insurers and others to make deals and secure loans.

“It’s like a ‘buyer beware’ clause,” he told reporters in the courthouse hallway last week. Trump has claimed that banks he did business with weren’t harmed, made lots of money in his deals and “to this day have no complaints. headtopics.com

Deutsche Bank’s private wealth management unit, which handled the loans, wouldn’t have approved them without a “strong financial guarantee” from Trump, Haigh said. “I assumed that the representations of the assets and liabilities were broadly accurate,” Haigh said of Trump’s financial statements.

The former banker said he wasn’t certain exactly what his colleagues had seen about the membership deposits, but “it looks to me as though the lending officers were, to some extent, relying on information provided to them by the client’s people. headtopics.com

