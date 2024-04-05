Bank of Japan Governor: Impact of Import Costs on Inflation Likely to Dissipate

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday that the “impact of past rises in import costs on Japan's inflation likely to dissipate.” Additional quotes Scheduled end to govt energy subsidies likely to also likely to affect inflation ahead. Given annual wage talks outcome so far, trend inflation likely to gradually accelerate. Market reaction The USD/JPY pair was last seen trading at 151.20, down 0.09% so far.

Bank of Japan FAQs What is the Bank of Japan? The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%. What has been the Bank of Japan’s policy? The Bank of Japan has embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy since 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environmen

