Bank of Canada Holds Interest Rate Steady, Hints at Future Cuts

The Bank of Canada (BoC) held its policy interest rate steady at 5.00% at today's monetary policy announcement, but hinted at potential rate cuts in the future. BoC Governor Macklem stated that they need to see more progress towards price stability before being confident in lowering rates. The BoC also lowered its inflation forecasts while upgrading its GDP growth forecasts. Market analysts predict rate cuts in June, July, September, and October, totaling a 100 bps reduction in 2024.

This could lead to further weakness in the Canadian dollar compared to the US dollar

