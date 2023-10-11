Bank of America: These 6 global AI stocks are 'hidden gems' with great potential

Bank of America has identified five global stocks it says are set to benefit as the use cases of artificial intelligence applications grow significantly. In an Oct.

" The report named semiconductor leaders like Qualcomm , MediaTek , Nordic Semiconductor, SK Hynix and Renesas as key potential beneficiaries. Qualcomm Price target: $145 (31% upside) Bank of America said automakers are expected to use advanced end-device AI capabilities from Qualcomm's Ride platform for in-car services.

Read more:

CNBC »

Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,356.80.Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,121.30.Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading daySupported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.

Bank of America sees more than 60% upside in this beaten-down payments stockExaggerated negative sentiment may be weighing shares of this technology conglomerate down, according to Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms marketSupported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.

Bank of America's top 5 stocks for safety and security in a dangerous worldThese stocks are best suited for a world that's become less safe, according to Bank of America.