Bangladeshi Garment Workers Protest for Better Wages

The armies of people who make clothes for Western brands are protesting for better wages, signaling the strain on ultracheap labor. Garment workers in Bangladesh make as little as $3 a day and are demanding a nearly threefold increase in the minimum wage. Demonstrations have escalated, with factories being set on fire and machines being destroyed.

