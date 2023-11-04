HEAD TOPICS

Bangladeshi Director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki Presents 'Something Like An Autobiography' at Mumbai Film Festival

DEADLINE1 min.

Bangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is attending Mumbai Film Festival with feature-length drama Something Like An Autobiography, which is playing in the festival’s Icons: South Asia section after premiering in the Jiseok section at Busan. The project is the first in a series of 12 films that Farooki is co-producing with Bangladeshi streaming platform Chorki.

