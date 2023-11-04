Bangladeshi Director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki Presents 'Something Like An Autobiography' at Mumbai Film Festival

Bangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is attending Mumbai Film Festival with feature-length drama Something Like An Autobiography, which is playing in the festival’s Icons: South Asia section after premiering in the Jiseok section at Busan. The project is the first in a series of 12 films that Farooki is co-producing with Bangladeshi streaming platform Chorki.

United States Headlines Read more: DEADLINE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DEADLINE: Mostofa S. Farooki Talks Collaboration With Bangladeshi Streamer ChorkiBangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is attending Mumbai Film Festival with feature-length drama Something Like An Autobiography, which is playing in the festival’s Icons: South Asia section…

Source: DEADLINE | Read more »

DEADLINE: Mostofa S. Farooki Talks Collaboration With Bangladeshi Streamer ChorkiBangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is attending Mumbai Film Festival with feature-length drama Something Like An Autobiography, which is playing in the festival’s Icons: South Asia section…

Source: DEADLINE | Read more »

KPBSNEWS: San Diego Asian Film Festival serves up 160 films in 10 daysPacArts new executive director talks about the 24th annual film festival and telling Asian stories.

Source: KPBSnews | Read more »

DENVERWESTWORD: Denver Film Festival Must-See Picks for November 3-5: Concrete Utopia and MoreDenver Film Festival artistic director Matt Campbell shares his highlights.

Source: denverwestword | Read more »

13WHAM: Old farmhouse in Palmyra given an eerie facelift for a short filmPalmyra NY – In preparation for film festival season, a local director is wrapping up production of a short film that used a farmhouse in Palmyra as the main lo

Source: 13WHAM | Read more »

VARİETY: 'Against The Tide,' 'The Monk And The Gun' Among Mumbai Fest WinnersSarvnik Kaur's documentary 'Against the Tide' has won the Golden Gateway Award at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Source: Variety | Read more »