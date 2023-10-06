The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

This is the first of four World Cup games to be played at Dharamsala and the only day game. The picturesque ground will also host India versus New Zealand on Oct. 22.Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi. headtopics.com

Bangladesh expect high scores at Dharamsala in World CupThe last time Dharamsala hosted a one-day international in 2017, India's mighty batting line-up was dismissed for a paltry 112 by Sri Lanka, but Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusinghe expects the tracks at the venue to assist big totals in the World Cup.

New Zealand sweating on injured Lomax again for Rugby World Cup quarterfinalNew Zealand is sweating on the fitness of starting tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals after he suffered another leg injury. Lomax strained the medial ligament in his right knee against Uruguay on Thursday in Lyon. He lasted only nine minutes of his first start since the late-August defeat to South Africa when his thigh was accidentally gashed by studs. The All Blacks don’t know yet how bad is the strain. They beat Uruguay 73-0 and clinched a quarterfinal spot, likely against Ireland on Sunday week at Stade de France. They’ll know the opponent for sure after Ireland plays Scotland on Saturday. Lomax’s backup against Uruguay, Fletcher Newell, also came off late with a knee issue but Foster says that is precautionary.

India's obsession with cricket peaks with home World CupThe 13th edition of the 50-over World Cup got under way in Ahmedabad on Thursday heralding six weeks of high-octane action in a country madly in love with the game.

India's Gill doubtful for World Cup opener due to illnessIndia batsman Shubman Gill is a doubt for their 50-overs World Cup opener against five-times champions Australia on Sunday due to illness.

Netherlands wins toss, elects to field against Pakistan at Cricket World CupThe Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in the opening Cricket World Cup match for both teams. Pakistan's batters have become accustomed to the conditions in Hyderabad. They went close to scoring 350 despite losing both warm-up games against New Zealand and Australia. Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have scored prolifically with Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed also among the runs. Babar said he would be eyeing a total of 280 against the Netherlands.