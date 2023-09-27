Banco Santander Starts Buyback of Up to $1.38 Bln

By Giulia Petroni Banco Santander said it has obtained regulatory approvals to start its previously announced buyback of up to 1.31 billion euros ($1.38... The Spanish bank said late on Wednesday that the buyback will start on Thursday and last until Jan. 25, 2024, unless the maximum amount is reached earlier.
The Spanish bank said late on Wednesday that the buyback will start on Thursday and last until Jan. 25, 2024, unless the maximum amount is reached earlier.
Banco Santander said it has obtained regulatory approvals to start its previously announced buyback of up to 1.31 billion euros ($1.38 billion).
The Spanish bank said late on Wednesday that the buyback will start on Thursday and last until Jan. 25, 2024, unless the maximum amount is reached earlier.
The remainder of the shareholder remuneration policy for the current year is subject to corporate and regulatory approvals, Banco Santander said.