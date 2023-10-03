BAMC seeks volunteers to help support healthcare mission

“Volunteers serve in various capacities throughout the organization, including shuttling patients to and from the parking lot, working the information desks, and helping in the clinics and on the wards,” Michael Dulevitz, chief at the Office of Volunteer Services said.

“Many of our current volunteers are retired professionals who want to continue to serve,” Dulevitz said. “Some of our volunteers have been serving at BAMC for over 20 years.”

Read more:

ksatnews »

Volunteers 'rescue' fruit from rotting by harvesting it for local homeownersCommunity Fruit Rescue donates the harvests to schools, food shares and animal sanctuaries.

Breast cancer survivors enjoy surprise city cruise around San Diego BayBreast cancer survivors, supporters and volunteers are in for a surprise with a relaxing getaway.

City pushes for hundreds more homeless camp cleanups as new budget takes effectWith the start of October, the city is looking to clean up encampments of unhoused people within two weeks of getting a call.

Clippers open another training camp with title hopes and plenty of concernsKawhi Leonard and Paul George open a fifth Clippers training camp together with a championship on their mind and questions surrounding the team.

NBA training camp cheat sheet for all 30 teamsIt's media day in the NBA, and we've got everything you need to know for every team as training camps get underway.

Isaiah George amongst first Islanders training camp cutsThe Islanders made their first round of cuts at training camp following their off day, announcing that 21 players were being sent to their junior clubs or New

“Volunteers serve in various capacities throughout the organization, including shuttling patients to and from the parking lot, working the information desks, and helping in the clinics and on the wards,” Michael Dulevitz, chief at the Office of Volunteer Services said.

BAMC’s Volunteer Program has been active for more than 28 years

“Many of our current volunteers are retired professionals who want to continue to serve,” Dulevitz said. “Some of our volunteers have been serving at BAMC for over 20 years.”

After retiring from active duty and federal employment, Rafael and Zoila Rios still felt a passion for giving back to their military community.

The couple began volunteering at BAMC in 2017, and between the two, they have served a combined 2,150 hours.

“Volunteering in a hospital is a rewarding experience for our family,” Zoila Rios said. “It provides different ways of spending time together, learning new skills and making new friends. It also deepened our shared values of service and compassion.”

Paula Davidson is the volunteer coordinator for the Burn Intensive Care Unit. She started volunteering in 2014 and has served more than 1,700 hours.

“I get to help, support and be there for people on what could be considered one of the worst days of their lives,” Davidson said. “I get to do my small part in giving them comfort as they navigate the path that lies ahead.”

The volunteer commitment should not be taken lightly.

“We ask for a year’s commitment and at least one four-hour shift per week,” Dulevitz said.

Spurs, guard Devin Vassell agree to 5-year, $146M extension, reports sayMason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.