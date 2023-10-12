Baltimore Ravens hope to be rested against late-arriving Titans in London

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin, below, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh attends a press conference after the NFL practice session in London, Wednesday, Oct.

RAVENS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Nelson Agholor. Injuries have limited Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr., but Agholor — a somewhat unheralded offseason addition — has contributed 14 catches for 170 yards and a TD. He had four receptions for 64 yards against the Steelers.

TITANS PLAYER TO WATCH: Three-time All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins had his best game this season last week with eight catches for 140 yards. He became the fourth player in NFL history with a catch in each of his first 150 games. That also was the 40th career 100-yard receiving game of Hopkins’ career, tying him with Davante Adams for the NFL lead among players since Hopkins’ rookie season in 2013. headtopics.com

KEY MATCHUP: The Ravens defense against a struggling Titans offense. Not only is Baltimore tied for second in points allowed, giving up just 15 points a game, the Ravens are the NFL’s stingiest when backed up inside their 20. Tennessee has scored only seven touchdowns this season. The Titans are settling for too many field goals inside the red zone.

KEY INJURIES: Ravens OLB Jadeveon Clowney has been dealing with an illness, and OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle) has missed practice time as well this week. Oweh hasn’t played since Week 2. Beckham (ankle) was limited in practice but is expected to play. .... Titans WR Treylon Burks (left knee) still isn’t practicing and likely will miss a third straight game. headtopics.com

SERIES NOTES: This series between these former AFC Central rivals is tied at 13 apiece. They played six seasons as division rivals after the Ravens moved to Baltimore before realignment in 2002. Since realignment, the Titans lead 7-6. The Ravens gave the Titans their lone shutout at Nissan Stadium in Nashville 21-0 on Oct. 14, 2018.

