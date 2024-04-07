Baltimore Ravens and Orioles Donate $10 Million to Support Disaster Recovery

The Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles have donated $10 million to the Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund , which provides support to those impacted by last month's disaster. The fund will assist families, port workers, small businesses, first responders, and affected communities.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti expressed gratitude to the first responders and stated that the Ravens are honored to support the recovery efforts.

