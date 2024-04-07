Baltimore Ravens and Orioles Donate $10 Million to Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund

The Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles have donated $10 million to the Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund , which provides support to families, port workers , small businesses , first responders , and communities affected by a recent disaster. The National Football League and Major League Baseball teams each contributed $5 million to the fund.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti expressed gratitude to first responders and stated that the Ravens are honored to support recovery efforts and affected families and businesses

Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Orioles Donation Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund Support Families Port Workers Small Businesses First Responders Communities Disaster

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC / 🏆 471. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ravens and Orioles combine for $10 million donation to Baltimore fund aiding recovery after bridge collapseThe Baltimore Ravens and Orioles each donated $5 million to the Baltimore Community Foundation's Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Baltimore Ravens, Orioles donate $10 million to Key Bridge relief fundSix construction workers were killed in the bridge collapse.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Baltimore Ravens and Orioles Donate $10 Million to Support Disaster RecoveryThe Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles have contributed $10 million to the Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund, which offers assistance to those affected by a recent disaster. The fund will provide support to families, port workers, small businesses, first responders, and impacted communities.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

‘God Bless You All’: Orioles, Ravens Make $10M Donation to Those Affected by Baltimore Bridge CollapseSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Orioles, Ravens Team Up to Make Sizable Donation After Baltimore Bridge CollapseThe Ravens and Orioles teamed up to make a donation to the Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Carnival says Baltimore bridge collapse could cost them $10 millionRooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »